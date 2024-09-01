Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 50.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Weatherford International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

