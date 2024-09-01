WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $659.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

