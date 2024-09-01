WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 36,336 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PureCycle Technologies by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
PureCycle Technologies Price Performance
NYSE PCT opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.39.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
PureCycle Technologies Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.