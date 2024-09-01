Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Nicole Brook Purchases 2,820 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Brook bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.09 ($4.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,993.80 ($13,509.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

