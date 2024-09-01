William Douglas Toler Purchases 100,000 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares in the company, valued at $937,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 288,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

