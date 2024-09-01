William Douglas Toler Purchases 100,000 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares in the company, valued at $937,907.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.
