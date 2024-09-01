Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Workday by 57.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,172 shares of company stock worth $118,034,332. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.15.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

