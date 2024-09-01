Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,046,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 107,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,672,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.