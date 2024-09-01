Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $345.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

