Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Cut by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,466,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $934,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.3 %

Zoetis stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.