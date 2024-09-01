Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,343 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $299,276.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,635 shares of company stock worth $6,878,813 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

