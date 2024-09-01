Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 762 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PRI opened at $263.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.