Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $222.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

