Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 492 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.21.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $200.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

