Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 10,839.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 809,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on PVH from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

PVH stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

