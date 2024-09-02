1,300 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $193.06 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.