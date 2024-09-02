14,133 Shares in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 282.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

