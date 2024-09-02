14,960 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 129.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 79.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.