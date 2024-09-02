1,500 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,806,458 shares of company stock valued at $324,393,935. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

