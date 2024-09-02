2,169 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,819,000 after buying an additional 590,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

NVS opened at $120.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.93. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

