22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.38. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 22nd Century Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

