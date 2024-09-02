3,075 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

