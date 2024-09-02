6,450 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after purchasing an additional 433,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

