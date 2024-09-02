857 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 53.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 417.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.95.

Shares of SHW opened at $369.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $370.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

