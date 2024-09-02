941 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after buying an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

