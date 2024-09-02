AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

View Our Latest Report on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.