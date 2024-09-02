ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $25.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $16.58 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,656.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares in the company, valued at $668,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $793,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,774,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,940 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 781,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $10,550,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

