Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.3 %

Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.83%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.