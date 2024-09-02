Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Insider Activity at Accolade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock worth $101,085 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accolade by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Accolade by 13.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Accolade has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

