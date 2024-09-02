Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $621,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Adobe by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,285,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $648,712,000 after buying an additional 575,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $574.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

