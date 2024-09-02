AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 12.1% in August

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 639,500 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 141.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AFCG. Compass Point raised AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

AFC Gamma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

