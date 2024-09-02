Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $110.36 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

