Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Agile Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.
Agile Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.