Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in August

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Get Agile Group alerts:

Agile Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Agile Group has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Agile Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and home and decoration, environmental protection, and commercial management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.