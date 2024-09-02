Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Agilyx ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AGXXF opened at $2.86 on Monday. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.
About Agilyx ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agilyx ASA
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.