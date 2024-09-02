Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Get Agilyx ASA alerts:

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

Shares of AGXXF opened at $2.86 on Monday. Agilyx ASA has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

About Agilyx ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.