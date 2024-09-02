Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

NYSE:APD opened at $278.85 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

