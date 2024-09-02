AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) and AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nabors Industries and AKITA Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 0 4 2 0 2.33 AKITA Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than AKITA Drilling.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

81.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of AKITA Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nabors Industries and AKITA Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.24 -$11.78 million ($13.81) -5.46 AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A $1.32 0.79

AKITA Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries. Nabors Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AKITA Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and AKITA Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -4.73% -28.10% -3.08% AKITA Drilling N/A N/A N/A

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software. The company also offers drilling systems comprising ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, a directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, a digital infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and marketed platforms rigs; manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.