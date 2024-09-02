Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,320 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,472,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,011,412,000 after purchasing an additional 238,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $163.38 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

