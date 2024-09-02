Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Get Altus Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.30 million, a P/E ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.00. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altus Power by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 807,071 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Altus Power by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,411,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altus Power by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.