Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Issues Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.

Ambu A/S Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

