Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Issues Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $199.56 million during the quarter.
Ambu A/S Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.
