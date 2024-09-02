American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Lifted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after acquiring an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $258.65 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $261.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.90.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

