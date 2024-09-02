Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP stock opened at $449.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $450.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

