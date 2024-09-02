ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,352.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $1.20 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.
