ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,352.0 days.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $1.20 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.