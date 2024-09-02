Analysts Issue Forecasts for Box, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Get BOX alerts:

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BOX by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in BOX by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in BOX by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in BOX by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 212,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,965,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

