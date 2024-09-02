Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Gap, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GAP)

Get GAP alerts:

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

GAP stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

