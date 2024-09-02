Analysts Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Target Price at $102.38

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in AerCap by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 220.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $97.42 on Friday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

