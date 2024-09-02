Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) PT at $111.30

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.30.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,814,000 after purchasing an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,850,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after acquiring an additional 569,627 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,606,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

BECN opened at $90.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.