Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $22.33

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 38,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 167,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.