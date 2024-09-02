Analysts Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $4,068.32

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,068.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,791.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,696.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

