Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $61.67

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,678,000 after buying an additional 121,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

