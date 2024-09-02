Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $61.88

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ENV stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a positive return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after acquiring an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 479.8% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,343,000 after acquiring an additional 573,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $21,829,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

