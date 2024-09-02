Analysts Set Expectations for ProAssurance Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 8.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

